BOSTON — A Mass General Brigham patient is marking a historic milestone one year after receiving a genetically edited pig kidney.

Molly Falco received the kidney at Massachusetts General Hospital after spending nearly a year on dialysis. She is now the first person in the world to live with a xenotransplant for one year.

The milestone has allowed Falco to remain off dialysis, spend more time with her family, and return to activities she loves.

“A few years ago, the question was whether a genetically edited pig kidney could function in a human at all. Today, we are asking how long we can keep it functioning. Reaching one year is a remarkable milestone, but it is not the finish line . . . Our ultimate goal is to make xenotransplantation a safe and durable alternative to dialysis,” said Leonardo V. Riella, MD, PhD, medical director of kidney transplantation at Massachusetts General Hospital and the Mass General Brigham Transplant Center.

Mass General Brigham called the milestone another step toward a future in which more patients can access lifesaving organs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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