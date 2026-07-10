Mass General Brigham home care workers strike after working without a contract for over a year

SOMERVILLE — While thousands of nurses picket outside of Brigham and Women’s Hospital following a one-day strike, hundreds of home care clinicians from Mass General Brigham (MGB) strike outside of the MGB headquarters in Somerville Friday.

MGB home care workers are striking for their first contract.

After forming a union, they said they have been negotiating a contract since March 2025.

The 465 home care workers include nurses, physical and occupational therapists, speech language pathologists, social workers and dieticians.

They are on day three of a seven-day strike.

MGB has recognized their strike when sending updates regarding the nurse strike happening at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

They said they are pausing new referrals and a small amount of social work and dietician visits during this time.

The union said they formed after management changed their working conditions and moved them from hourly to salary employees.

The Chair of the Bargaining Committee Shannon Viera, who is also a nurse, said they’ve made no progress on any issues mattering to their membership.

“Management was agreeable to contract language that was like super basic and doesn’t impact our day or our patient care,” said Vierra. “But when it came down to the things we need to make patients safe at home and provide a quality of life for our clinicians and get wages that are competitive to retain those clinicians, management wanted nothing to do with us. They will not negotiate at all.”

With this strike, MGB said more than 175 replacements have been brought in, completing extensive orientating and training on the protocols, systems, policies and expectations for patient care.

The MGB Home Care strike is expected to end Wednesday, July 15 at 8 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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