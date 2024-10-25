Mass. General Brigham Dr. explains drop in breast cancer mortality rates but some rising concerns

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In the United States, women have a 1 in 8 lifetime risk of developing breast cancer. While the news that breast cancer mortality rates have dropped by 44% is encouraging, there are still areas of concern, especially for women of color and women younger than 50.

“Groups have not benefited as much, and we are working very hard to address the health care disparities, particularly in African-American women who have a greater chance of dying from breast cancer compared to white women,” says Dr. Amy Commander, the medical director of Mass General Cancer Center in Waltham,

She says that women should be aware of family history of breast cancer on the maternal and paternal side to see if earlier screening is necessary.

“Other factors include age, previous radiation exposure, other hormonal factors, as well as lifestyle factors,” says Dr. Commander.

Other concerning lifestyle factors, sedentary behavior, sitting too much, increased alcohol use and being overweight.

“I recommend that my patients do an exam at least once a month to feel for any lumps or bumps or areas where the skin feels thickened, any changes in the nipple and a nipple discharge,” Dr. Commander detailed.

Dr. Commander says women should be aware of what their breasts feel like and getting a mammogram is crucial.

“We know that mammograms are our most important screening tool to pick up early breast cancers,” she said. “And guidelines now suggest that women of average risk should start getting their mammogram at age 40.”

Dr. Commander recommends women get a mammogram once every year. Women can call their doctor’s office to schedule one.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group