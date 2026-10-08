Mass General Brigham dealing with network outage

Mass General Brigham is dealing with a network outage that is affecting digital systems across the organization.

A MGB spokesperson said that hospitals are still caring for patients and are using paper forms and charts until systems are restored.

“While we are assessing our digital systems, our hospitals and care teams have moved to established downtime procedures while we work to resolve the issue. We have activated our incident command team to coordinate the response and restore services as quickly as possible. Patient care continues, and we will share updates as more information becomes available,” a Mass General Brigham spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

The hospital network does not believe the outage is due to a cyber attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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