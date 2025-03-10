Mass General Brigham begins second round of layoffs

BOSTON — The second round of layoffs at Mass General Brigham to save the healthcare system more than $200 million will begin on Monday.

The layoffs, which started last month, are part of a broader restructuring effort to address a significant budget deficit.

“As a not-for-profit integrated healthcare system, Mass General Brigham is facing the same unrelenting pressures affecting many health care systems across the country that are contributing to a projected budget gap of a quarter of a billion dollars ($250m) within the next two years,” Mass General Brigham said in a statement. “We are acting now to allow us to continue with planned and future investments.”

The cuts will impact mostly management and administrative positions, with some jobs being merged and other vacancies being left open.

“We recognize the impact that this difficult decision will have on our impacted employees and Mass General Brigham is providing market competitive severance packages and benefits coverage to them. We are grateful for the contributions of these colleagues and the value that all our employees bring to our organization each and every day.”

The layoffs could potentially impact employees at 12 hospitals under the MGB umbrella:

Mass General Hospital, 55 Fruit Street, Boston

Mass Eye and Ear 243 Charles Street, Boston

Brigham and Women’s Hospital, 75 Francis Street, Boston

Spaulding Rehab Hospital, 300 1st Avenue, Charlestown

Spaulding Rehab Hospital (Cape Cod), 311 Service Road, Sandwich

Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital, 1153 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

McLean Hospital, 115 Mill Street, Belmont

Newton-Wellesley Hospital, 2014 Washington Street, Newton

Salem Hospital, 81 Highland Avenue, Salem

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, 789 Central Avenue, Dover, New Hampshire

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, 1 Hospital, Oak Bluffs

Nantucket Cottage Hospital, 57 Prospect Street, Nantucket

MGB is the largest private employer in Massachusetts and currently employs approximately 82,000 people

