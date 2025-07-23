Mass. farm harnessing calming power of horses to help veterans, caregivers cope with diseases

TEWEKSBURY, Mass. — Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are devastating conditions for both the patient and their families.

It’s believed that veterans are at greater risk of developing degenerative cognitive diseases.

A local group called “It Takes a Herd” is using the power of horses to help both patients deal with the challenges these conditions bring.

At the Strongwater Farm in Tewksbury, the patients and caregivers work with the horses on an obstacle course.

One US Navy veteran with Parkinson’s and Lewy body dementia escorted a horse around the stable and completed a variety of tasks with his son.

“It’s hand eye coordination. It’s multi-step directions. You are also leading a horse, which is a lot,” explained Karen Coppola, the organization’s director.

She describes the organization is “dementia friendly, equine assisted program.”

“There’s not a lot of support for people with dementia and their caregivers, and this program is unique because it brings them together,” said Coppola. “Anyone of them will tell you, it’s not a doctor’s appointment, it’s not hospitalization, and they can come and have fun and socialize with others.”

This four-week session was dedicated specifically for families that include a veteran.

Eileen Oliveria brings her father who was a medic in the US Army.

She gains strength sharing her experiences with people in the same situation.

“There’s not a lot of people that understand how much work goes into caring for a parent or a sibling, or husband or wife, whatever their situation is, unless you’ve physically done it.”

Coppola says the program tries to help caregivers modify their behaviors and expectations by working with the horses.

“It’s how to change themselves, to navigate the disease, because the loved one with dementia can’t change, so you have to change. And that’s hard for people to change.”

David Girouard of Haverhill, a veteran from the US Army’s Military’s Police, comes with his wife Jennifer who has Alzheimer’s.

“To see a person go from complete fear to complete confidence is a remarkable feat, especially people with Alzheimer’s. They fear everything. At first, I was a little hesitant because I didn’t think Jennifer was going to be able to do this this time around, but it proved me wrong.”

Bill Pennington, who created the non-profit Run for the Troops which sponsor events for veterans, came to see It Takes a Herd in action.

He wanted to see if his organization might be able to help this program.

“The important thing I always stress, is if we impact one vet at one time, we’ve done our job.”

Pennington met with his board after the visit, and they decided to support It Takes a Herd.

Coppola’s goal is to expand to other locations across the state.

