Mass. driving violations spike through first half of the year

DEDHAM, Mass. — Most drivers in Massachusetts aren’t surprised to learn the number of driving violations has soared so far this year.

Speeding, failing to stop, and driving distracted are some of the most common issues on the road.

“When I’m riding my bike, I seem to be more aware of it and everybody I see going the other way is not looking at the road, they’re looking at their phone, scary,” said Michael Jerome.

State regulators with the RMV say there’s been an average of about 100,000 violations per month so far this year.

That’s a big jump from about 90,000 per month last year.

“I see a lot of vehicles at a stoplight, they’ll be texting, the light will turn green, they’re still sitting there texting with no consideration of anybody else that’s in the queue,” said Scott Shannon.

Texting continues to be a problem for drivers.

The state says there have been 37,000 violations for drivers using their cell phones or other devices behind the wheel just within the first half of the year.

“They have like YouTube videos playing and Netflix going on their dashes, so you want to talk about distracted driving, that’s wrong,” said Julie Tittler.

Drivers say it’s frustrating seeing other drivers breaking the law like that when lives could be at risk.

“Almost every time someone almost hits me or something I look, they’re looking at their phone,” said Tittler.

