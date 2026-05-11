Mass. driver arrested after throwing gun near NH troopers after crash on I-93, state police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Massachusetts man involved in a crash on Interstate 93 is facing multiple charges after state police said he threw a gun at the scene while state troopers were nearby.

Michael J. Collins, 48, of Bradford, Massachusetts, is facing felony charges of reckless conduct with a motor vehicle, reckless conduct with a firearm, falsifying physical evidence, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon; as well as misdemeanor counts of driving or operating under the influence of drugs or liquor and conduct after an accident, state police said.

Collins was held without bail and was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Manchester District Court.

Around 5 p.m. Friday, the State Police Communications Unit received reports of a black GMC pickup traveling at a high rate of speed and being driven erratically, state police said.

Minutes later, troopers responded to a reported crash on I-93 North near mile marker 18.4 in Manchester.

Once on scene, troopers saw the driver of a damaged black 2021 GMC Sierra pickup truck, later identified as Collins, acting erratically, state police said.

Witnesses reported that before troopers arrived, Collins had thrown an unknown object into the air and over the large wall next to the interstate.

I-93 crash Manchester, NH (New Hampshire State Police)

Collins then refused repeated commands from troopers to sit on the guardrail and returned toward his vehicle, state police said.

After multiple verbal orders to stop, Collins picked up a gun and threw it, state police said. He then complied and was taken into custody.

Collins was transported to an area hospital for an injury related to the crash.

Troopers determined that Collins had been traveling northbound on I-93 when he lost control of his pickup.

After losing control, the pickup struck the guardrail along the right side of the road, then crossed the interstate and struck another vehicle, state police said.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

Multiple lanes were closed during the investigation. Troopers were assisted at the scene by members of the Manchester Fire Department and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Matthew Howe at 603-223-4381 or Matthew.S.Howe@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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