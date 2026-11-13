The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday, citing safety issues as apparent communication issues are impacting Air Traffic Control.

In a statement released by the FAA, they say the ground stop has been issued “due to extraordinary circumstances.”

United States Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, said that Air Route Traffic Control Centers are having communication issues with airports.

The @FAAnews issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them. — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 13, 2026

The FAA has ordered all aircraft operators and airports to remain ground stopped “until further notice.” International flights will also be handled on a case-by-case basis.

Boston Logan International Airport has released a statement regarding the ground stop, telling passengers to check with their airlines.

The FAA has issued a nationwide ground stop impacting flights at Boston Logan and airports across the country. We are monitoring the situation and working with the FAA and our airline partners. Passengers should check with their airlines for the latest flight updates. — Boston Logan International Airport

Tom Kinton, former head of Massport, says that a nationwide ground stop is uncommon. He says that the incident was part of “rolling blackouts” from each Air Traffic Control center.

Kinton says that the FAA system is made up of local towers in each airport. Boston Logan has one at the airport, but once a plane takes off from the airport, the plane is “handed off” to another center city-to-city to help guide the aircraft in altitude.

Kinton went on to add that this will be a “major inconvenience” that will likely go on for some time.

FAA issues nationwide ground stop amid communication issues with ATC

There’s gonna be delays, and these delays are gonna be significant," Kinton said to Boston 25’s Cayle Thompson. “They’re gonna continue, probably through the weekend, because a number of flights are gonna be out of position; crews are gonna time out. You’re gonna have some flights that’ll go, others are gonna cancel, then they’re gonna have to rebook those passengers into the busiest travel weeks of the year, starting on Sunday.”

The last time a nationwide ground stop was issued was January 11, 2023, when officials said that a contractor working for the FAA had “unintentionally deleted files related to a key pilot safety system.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group