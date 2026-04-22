Mass. city offering free cup of coffee to anyone who reports a pothole to the DPW

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — One Massachusetts community has deployed a clever tactic to combat its spring pothole problem.

The City of Leominster recently announced that it’s offering a free cup of coffee to anyone who reports the location of a pothole to the Leominster Department of Public Works.

"Spring flowers are starting to emerge, and so are the potholes! Help us find them and get a free drink," city officials wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone who reports a pothole can stop by the office of Leominster Mayor Dean J. Mazzarella during regular city hall hours to pick up a free coffee voucher redeemable at participating area coffee shops.

Aroma Joe’s Coffee, LOV’N DONUTS, Main Street Gift & Cafe, and ROOTS Natural Foods. Kitchen + Organic Juice Bar are all participating in the city’s coffee-for-potholes campaign.

To report a pothole, the public can call the DPW at 978-534-7596.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group