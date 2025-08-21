Mass. city councilor pleads guilty to voter fraud, DA says

SALEM, Mass. — Lawrence City Councilor Fidelina Santiago has pleaded guilty to a dozen charges involving voter fraud, the district attorney said Thursday.

Santiago, 41, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty in Essex County Superior Court on Wednesday to four counts of voting unlawfully, four counts of interfering with a voter, and four counts of obstructing voting, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said in a statement.

Lawrence City Councilor Fidelina Santiago (Fidelina Santiago For City Council District A Facebook)

The charges stem from Santiago’s actions in the Lawrence municipal election in November 2023, Tucker said.

Prosecutors opted not to proceed with an additional four counts of conspiracy to vote or attempt to vote illegally.

Santiago entered her guilty pleas before the Hon. Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman. She is due back in court for sentencing on Oct. 9.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

