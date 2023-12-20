DA: Elected official indicted on voter fraud charges in Lawrence election

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Two Lawrence women, one of whom was an elected official, were indicted Wednesday on charges related to election fraud, according to authorities.

Lawrence District A Councilor-Elect, Fidelina Santiago and Jennifer Lopez were both indicted on four counts of illegal voting or attempt to vote, four counts of conspiracy to vote or attempt to vote illegally, four counts of unlawful interference with a voter, and four counts of obstruction of voting.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office says they opened an investigation into allegations of voter fraud in the city during the November 2023 local election in conjunction with the Secretary of State’s Office.

Boston 25 News previously reported on potential voter fraud in Lawrence as pertaining to mail-in ballots.

“Interfering with an election not only undermines the legitimacy of government but erodes the public’s confidence in the process,” District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said. “My office will vigorously prosecute individuals that threaten the integrity of elections.”

Both women will be arraigned at a later date.

Boston 25 News reached out to Councilor-Elect Santiago’s office for comment.

