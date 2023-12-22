Controversial blogger known as ‘Turtleboy’ expected in court following new indictments

DEDHAM, Mass. — Aidan Kearney, the controversial Massachusetts blogger known as “Turtleboy,” is expected to appear in court Friday after a Norfolk County Grand Jury indicted him on 16 new criminal charges in connection with his activism in the high-profile Karen Read murder case.

Kearney, a resident of Holden, is slated to be arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham on eight charges of intimidation of a witness, three counts of conspiracy to intimidate a witness, and five counts of picketing a witness.

The indictment, first reported by 25 Investigates on Wednesday, moved Kearney’s district court cases to the superior court level.

Kearney has been the public face of the “Free Karen Read” movement. In a social media post on Thursday, Kearney wrote, “I will fight these charges and I will win.”

Read is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe. She is accused of backing over O’Keefe and leaving him to die in a January 2022 blizzard outside a home in Canton.

Kearney was arrested in October and arraigned in Stoughton District Court on charges including eight counts of intimidation of a witness, juror, police, or court official and one count of conspiracy in connection with Read’s case.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office appointed special prosecutor Kenneth Mello, of Fall River, to investigate Kearney’s alleged actions.

Mello said Kearney went to great lengths to harass witnesses — often filming himself as he would try to confront them or call them at their homes, children’s sports games, or places of work. He’s also accused of sharing personal information online — like a state trooper’s phone number — while saying he would never stop.

Kearney also allegedly had a police dispatcher look up three license plates of people connected to the Read case and the wife of the MSP trooper investigating it.

After Kearney’s arrest, police confiscated six Apple iPhones, two computers, two SD cards, and a silver USB drive during a search of his Holden home.

In late November, a judge denied Kearney’s request to return those electronics.

