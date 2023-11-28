Judge denies ‘Turtleboy’ blogger’s request for investigators to return phone, laptop after arrest

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A judge denied a controversial blogger’s request on Tuesday to return electronics that were confiscated from him during his arrest in late October.

Aidan Kearney, known as “Turtleboy”, has been investigating the 2022 death of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe in Canton, specifically the role his girlfriend, Karen Read, may or may not have had in it.

Kearney has been outspoken in his defense of Read, saying that she was framed as part of a large-scale coverup involving the Canton Police Department and the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The popular blogger was arrested in October for witness intimidation in connection to the Karen Read murder case. During the arrest, investigators took several of his electronic devices.

Kearney’s attorney argued on Tuesday that the devices are necessary for his client to do his job as a journalist, adding the move is an unlawful attempt to silence him.

The judge denied the motion and said Kearney should file a motion in superior court to get his electronics back.

Kearney said he’s disappointed by the ruling, but expected it.

He will return to court for another hearing next week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group