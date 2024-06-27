Mass. based company announces coffee recall

MASS. — A Massachusetts-based coffee company is recalling all canned coffee products over a rate and sometimes deadly toxin.

Snapchill canned coffee says the toxin that causes botulism could be caused by its current manufacturing process.

The products were distributed nationwide through various coffee roasters and retail locations, as well as through direct online purchases from Snapchill, the FDA said.

The products were sold under a range of roaster and brand names, in a variety of metal can sizes ranging from 7 oz to 12 oz. Snapchill recommends you throw out any recalled coffees or return them for a refund.

No illnesses from the coffee have been reported.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group