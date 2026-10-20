Massachusetts-born actor marks birthday with big donation at Boston cancer fundraiser

BOSTON — Actor and Massachusetts native John Krasinski celebrated his 47th birthday by giving back to families facing cancer.

Born in Newton, Krasinski addressed the crowd by video during Family Reach’s Cooking Live Boston fundraiser at the Boston Harbor Hotel on Monday night.

The actor donated 47 autographed Boston Red Sox hats in honor of his 47th birthday on Tuesday. The hats were auctioned off for $1,000 each, and Krasinski offered to match the total raised.

The annual event brought together celebrity chefs, including Ming Tsai, Masaharu Morimoto, Ken Oringer and Joanne Chang, to support Family Reach.

The national nonprofit helps families facing cancer deal with the financial challenges of treatment through financial assistance, education and resource navigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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