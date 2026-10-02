Mass. announces 12th human case of West Nile virus as risk level remains high in many communities

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Friday announced the 12th human case of West Nile virus this year, warning that risk remains high in many communities.

Health officials said that the state’s latest case is a woman in her 60s who was likely exposed in Norfolk County. As a result, DPH raised the risk level for West Nile virus in Milton and Quincy to high.

Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Newton, Revere, Somerville, Watertown, and Winthrop are also classified at high risk. Most of the rest of the state is at moderate risk.

The risk will continue until the first hard frost, which could come as early as next week, according to the Boston 25 Weather team.

No animal cases of West Nile virus have been reported this year.

Officials noted that eastern equine encephalitis continues to be detected in mosquitoes in Massachusetts, but no human or animal cases have been reported.

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