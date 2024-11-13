Masked suspects robbed mail carrier in Billerica at gunpoint, prompting school lockdown, police say

BILLERICA, Mass. — A Billerica elementary school was placed on a brief lockdown after two suspects allegedly robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint on Tuesday.

Police say around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Pages Court for a report of an armed robbery.

Following an investigation, authorities determined two suspected wearing masks walked up to a postal carrier and brandished a handgun.

It is unclear if anything was taken, but there were no reports of any injuries.

Officials say the two suspects left the area in a car. A description of the vehicle was not immediately available.

Because of its proximity to the school, Parker Elementary School was placed in a brief, soft lockdown while officers searched the area. Police say at no point was there any danger to the school community.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

