Mashpee Family turns grief into awareness after sudden loss of toddler in choking incident

MASHPEE, Mass. — The Cook Family is grieving the sudden passing of 23-month-old Lucian Cook, but they are turning their pain into awareness.

The Cook Family teamed up with Cape Cod CPR to educate families at Lucian’s celebration of life on Sunday. They taught families how to use gadgets like a de-choking LifeVac device.

“I don’t want this to happen to anybody else,” Ralph Cook Jr. told Boston 25 News.

Lucina tragically passed away after choking on a marshmallow back on Aug.16. Sunday would’ve marked his second birthday.

Cape Cod CPR President Matt Reagan says 4,630 lives have been saved since the device came to market. More than 100 devices were donated at Lucian’s farewell.

“Marshmallows, especially, are very easy to choke on. They are soft, they are mushy. They can easily get enlarged in an airway,” said Reagan. “Families had lots of great questions, lots of what ifs scenarios and out team at Cape Cod CPR provided that educational piece on what to do in an emergency, how to manage choking emergencies and how to use the LifeVac device.”

On Sunday, a GoFundMe page raised more than $18,000 to make the event happen.

Lucian’s grandparents tell Boston 25 News his parents, Caleb and Autumn, and his two sisters are devastated, still trying to grapple with this unimaginable loss.

