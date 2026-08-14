Martin Richard Memorial Mile brings Boston community together for 12th year

BOSTON — More than 100 people gathered at Moakley Park for the 12th annual Martin Richard Memorial Mile, honoring the 8-year-old boy who was killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

The annual event brings people of all ages and abilities together to remember Martin while raising money for youth sports and recreation programs in Boston.

“It’s a way to give back, commemorate the family, what they’ve done with the charitable foundation,” said Bryan Van Dorpe, executive director of Youth Enrichment Services, or YES. “They’ve been incredibly generous to YES and other organizations, and it really sort of ends our summer season.”

Martin’s family has organized events like the Memorial Mile to support youth programs that were an important part of his life.

Martin’s brother, Henry Richard, said YES was a major part of their childhood. The brothers learned track and field and skiing through the organization.

“We grew up coming to this program,” Henry Richard said. “Martin and I learned to ski with YES, so we’ve been very involved with them since we were little kids, so it’s very meaningful that we’re here and we’re still here.”

Organizers said the one-mile event is designed to be accessible to everyone, with participants able to run, walk, roll or otherwise take part.

“It’s something everyone can do,” Van Dorpe said. “It’s only a mile, and there’s a community mile at the end that people can walk, run, roll, crawl, whatever they want to do, just be part of it.”

For Henry Richard, seeing children take part in the event brings back memories of growing up with his brother.

“I’m very excited, and it’s awesome to see all the young kids here being competitive, still having that same competition and community that I experienced as a child and that I got to share with my brother and my sister,” he said.

The event continues to honor Martin’s memory while supporting the youth programs and community organizations that meant so much to him and his family.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group