Is this heaven? Red Sox set to play Royals in 2027 Field of Dreams game in Iowa

The Boston Red Sox will trade their usual digs underneath the shadow of the Green Monster for a sea of corn for a game next season.

Major League Baseball announced Friday that the Red Sox and Royals will play in next year’s “Field of Dreams” game in Dyersville, Iowa on August 12, 2027.

The game, which will be broadcast on NBC, will be a Royals home game.

Inspired by the 1989 classic starring Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones and Ray Liotta, the game will take place adjacent to the baseball field built for the beloved movie.

MLB at Field of Dreams: Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds DYERSVILLE, IOWA - AUGUST 11: A general view of the Field of Dreams prior to the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs on August 11, 2022 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Field of Dreams Game has been held in 2021, 2022 and 2026. The four-year pause was to complete construction of a permanent stadium at the movie’s fabled location. This will be Boston’s first time appearing in the special event.

“To have the Red Sox take the field in Iowa, in a place that reminds us why people fall in love with baseball, will be incredibly special,” said Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy in a statement. “Part of what has allowed baseball to endure for generations is its ability to evolve while still holding onto the traditions, memories and shared experiences that give the game its meaning.

MLB at Field of Dreams: Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds DYERSVILLE, IOWA - AUGUST 11: Nick Senzel #15 of the Cincinnati Reds runs to the dugout against the Chicago Cubs at Field of Dreams on August 11, 2022 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

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