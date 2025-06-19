Martha’s Vineyard is celebrating 50 years of ‘Jaws’ this weekend and all summer

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. — It’s been five decades since movie goers first watched the opening scene of Jaws, when a swimmer enjoying a nighttime swim in the ocean is snagged by a ravenous shark and eaten alive.

The terrifying scene made beach goers think twice before going into ocean waters again for a swim.

The film forever changed summer movies and put Martha’s Vineyard on the map as Amity Island, according to event organizers for a 50th Anniversary celebration of Jaws this weekend and throughout the summer on the Vineyard.

The iconic blockbuster, released in 1975 and directed by Steven Spielberg, was filmed on Martha’s Vineyard.

“From exclusive screenings and behind-the scenes storytelling to live orchestral performances, immersive shark-themed experiences, and island-wide events, the weekend is packed with thrills, nostalgia, and unforgettable moments,” organizers said on the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce website.

“Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a first-time visitor, there’s no better place to celebrate the legacy of JAWS that right here--where it all started,” organizers said.

Here are some fin-tastic events planned for this weekend and throughout the summer that Jaws fans can take a bite out of:

Friday, June 20: Free screening of the documentary “Jaws at 50: The Definitive Inside Story” at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center. Tickets are sold out, but will be available on streaming next month. The screening will be followed by an after party at the Harbor View Hotel.

Saturday, June 21, 6 p.m.: Special screening of “Jaws” with the Cape Symphony, Winnetu Oceanside Resort, 31 Dunes Rd, Edgartown. As of Thursday, some tickets to this event were still available.

Sunday, June 22, 6:30 p.m.: JAWS Revisited: What Have We Learned about the Great White Shark? at the Old Whaling Church on Martha’s Vineyard with Dr. Greg Skomal, a leading shark expert, marine biologist, underwater explorer, and author. Tickets were still available as of Thursday.

Starting Friday, June 20 and throughout the summer: Edgartown Books, 44 Main St., Edgartown is hosting a special author series for Amity Week 2025 featuring exclusive signings and storytelling from writers connected to the world of JAWS. On June 20, meet authors Michael A. Smith, Edie Blake, Dennis Prince, and legendary production designer Joe Alves. On June 28, dive deeper into the JAWS universe with Ryan Dacko, author of The Book of Quint, exploring the untold origins of one of cinema’s most iconic characters.

June 29, 6:30 p.m.: Barks & Sharks: A JAWS-Inspired Dog Costume Meetup at the Harbor View Hotel, 131 North Water St., Edgartown. A Jaws-themed dog walk from Harbor View to Eel Pond. Dress your pup, snap some pics, and enjoy a fin-tastic evening!

Can’t make it this weekend or next?

Don’t worry, Jaws programming runs throughout the summer on the Vineyard.

The Broadway hit The Shark is Broken makes its Island debut on July 5 at The Performing Arts Center.

The show “dives into the murky waters behind the scenes of Jaws, where tempers boil, nerves fray, and the greatest blockbuster ever made nearly sank before it could set sail,” organizers said.

For a more detailed list of island events to celebrate Jaws, visit this website.

