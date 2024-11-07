Marlborough woman embezzles nearly $200,000 from non-profit organization from Keene

CONCORD, Mass. — A Marlborough woman has been indicted for stealing almost $200,000 from Monadnock Peer Support, a non-profit mental health organization in Keene.

50-year-old Christine Allen, also known as Christine Nowill and Christine Yardley, is facing four charges of wire fraud. Allen was the Executive Director at Monadnock Peer Support.

She had full access to the organization’s finances and between the time of January 2021 and May 2023, Allen embezzled the nearly-$200,000 for personal expenses, including Amazon purchases and renovations for her home in Marlborough, gaming equipment, hockey equipment, a meat cleaver, and a food dehydrator.

Allen could be facing a 20-year prison sentence, alongside a $250,000 fine or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever may be greater.

Allen is scheduled to appear in federal court at a later, unspecified date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

