Markey touts new clean energy business initiatives in Boston

BOSTON — Leaders announced new small business initiatives to expand financing for climate projects and clean energy small businesses in Boston. On Monday, Senator Ed Markey toured a building in Dorchester where solar and climate-related technology investments were made to revolutionize the way climate change is fought.

The roof of Indigo Park in Dorchester, an affordable housing community in Dorchester, was the focal point of the senator’s tour, where solar panels were installed. He said Resonant Energy, a Boston-based solar company, facilitated the installation of the low-cost solar panels. He also said they’ll lower operating costs and could save residents as much as $1,300 a month.

Markey said solar panels can just as easily be added to schools, nonprofits, and churches and it’s just an example of the solar revolution that’s being unleashed in the Bay State. Last August, he celebrated the launch of the $27-billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund based on his national Climate Bank, which is the single largest investment in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Lenders serving small businesses are urged to take advantage of federal resources, guarantees, and clean energy tax incentives that will stretch dollars to enhance and empower small businesses.

“This is transformative, it’s revolutionary, it’s formative, and it’s absolutely going to be the model for the rest of the country and so we have a great new day that is dawning with the SBA’s new green lender initiative we’ll see more of these projects the partnership between the national climate bank funding from the environmental protection agency and the small business administration,” said Sen. Markey.

He said the availability of clean energy tax incentives will help small businesses build clean new energy projects and invest in energy efficiency.

