Market Basket ranked as second best grocery store in the country, new ranking says

NEW ENGLAND — A new ranking has found Market Basket as the second-best grocery store in the country.

According to the customer data science company, Dunnhumby, Market Basket ranked second out in the $1 trillion U.S. grocery market.

According to Dunnhumby, “The RPI found that 41% of a retailer’s long-term success is based on “saving customers money” through competitive pricing, promotions, and rewards — up three points from last year and marking a new record high."

H-E-B, a Texas-based chain, took the top spot.

“2025 threw a lot of curveballs at the U.S. consumer. Shopper confidence dropped as concerns about higher prices, fewer job opportunities, and stagnant wages eroded purchasing power. Consumers across all income levels are feeling the squeeze and making more price-conscious choices,” said Matt O’Grady, President of the Americas for dunnhumby. “In this environment, building trust with American shoppers has never been more critical.”

Other Massachusetts stores that topped the list were Costco (4), Aldi (5), Trader Joes (7), Amazon (8), and Wegman’s (9).

