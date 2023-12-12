Mariah Carey spotted at Boston restaurant after TD Garden show

BOSTON — The Queen of Christmas was spotted dining in Boston on Monday night.

Mariah Carey dropped by Strega North End after she performed at her “Merry Christmas One And All!” show at TD Garden.

In an Instagram post, the restaurant wrote, “It’s officially Christmas when the Queen of the Season, Mariah Carey, drops into Strega North End while in Boston for her ‘Merry Christmas One and All’ tour! A friend to The Varano Group for many years, it’s always a pleasure and it’s all we ever want for Christmas!”

Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” song has reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart the past four years in a row.

She debuted the dominant holiday carol in 1994.

