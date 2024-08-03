Mariah Carey bringing ‘Christmas Time’ tour to Boston in December

BOSTON — The queen of Christmas is coming back to Boston!

Best-selling female artist, Mariah Carey announced on Friday that her highly-anticipated annual Christmas extravaganza is back and going national.

Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time will visit 20 cities across the country including a stop at Boston’s TD Garden on December 5.

The Live Nation-produced tour will kick off in early November in California and finish with 3 concerns in the New York/ New Jersey Area.

The tour marks Carey’s grandest holiday spectacle to date and is the first of many surprises she has in store to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her legendary album ‘Merry Christmas’ and its record-shattering single “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Live Nation said in a release.

Tickets will be available starting with Verizon presale beginning Tuesday, August 6.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, August 9 at 10 a.m.

For more information on tickets, visit the link here.

It’s not time yet, but I have exciting news‼️ Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time, my biggest holiday tour to date, is coming to 20 cities starting November 6, 2024! Tickets go on sale next Friday, Aug 9! 🎄🎙️ https://t.co/LgmXvHl8ma pic.twitter.com/7j7BEDD9do — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 2, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

