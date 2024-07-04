Marblehead fireworks canceled after barge catches fire

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — A fireworks barge in Marblehead went up in flames before the anticipated Fourth of July fireworks display set for Thursday.

The barge was in the water of Marblehead Harbor.

Marblehead Fire and Beverly Fire were called to the scene as well as the U.S. Coast Guard and the Massachusetts Environmental Police.

Marblehead Fire said on Facebook that they along with the Marblehead Harbormaster first responded to the fireworks barge fire that was located at the mouth of the harbor.

Marblehead Fireworks announced on Twitter that the fireworks that were scheduled for 9:15 p.m. have been canceled.

“The Fire Marshal won’t allow our vendor to perform any fireworks until determination of how the barge was able to catch fire,” the Twitter post said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

