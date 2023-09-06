Mansfield woman killed in Foxboro crash identified, North Easton man seriously injured

FOXBORO, Mass. — State Police have identified a 24-year-old Mansfield woman who was killed in a crash on Interstate 495 on Tuesday.

Elizabeth Peter died after the crash around 5 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon at mile marker 33.8 on I-495 southbound, state police said.

Peter was driving a 2018 Ford Escape that crashed with a 2012 Hyundai Tucson driven by a 30-year-old man from North Easton.

The North Easton driver, who was not identified, suffered serious injuries, state police said. His condition was not known on Wednesday.

One of the vehicles burst into flames immediately after the crash, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police Troop H and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section.

MassDOT responded to the scene to inspect an overpass for damage that may have been caused from the vehicle fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

