Mansfield woman killed, one in serious condition after fiery crash in Foxboro

FOXBORO, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly crash that shut down parts of Interstate 495 in Foxboro on Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers responded to I-495 southbound at mile marker 33.8 around 5 p.m. for a serious crash involving a 2018 Ford Escape and a 2012 Hyundai Tucson. Immediately following the crash one of the vehicles burst into flames.

24-year-old Mansfield woman operating the Ford and 30-year-old North Easton man operating the Hyundai were both transported from the scene with serious injuries.

The Mansfield was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Her identity has not been released at this time.

MassDOT responded to the scene in order to conduct an inspection of an overpass for damage that may have been caused from the vehicle fire.

All lanes of Route 495 southbound were shut down in the crash area to accommodate the investigation, with traffic only getting by via the breakdown lane. All lanes were reopened at 9:30 PM.

The exact cause and circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

