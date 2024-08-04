Mansfield man killed after u-turn crash on Route 1 in Wrentham

A Mansfield man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Wrentham on Friday.

Massachusetts State Police say the 50-year-old Mansfield man was driving a 2014 Mercedes CLA sedan on Route 1 around 5:30 p.m. Friday when he attempted an “abrupt” u-turn from the center travel lane.

Another car traveling in the same direction then struck the driver’s side of the Mercedes.

The Mansfield resident was rushed to a nearby hospital to be treated for his serious injuries where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the second involved vehicle was not injured, Massachusetts State Police say.

The second and third lanes northbound in the area of 475 Washington Street were closed for two and a half hours, state police said.

The crash is being investigated by Massachusetts State Police and investigators from the Norfolk County State Police Detective Unit.

