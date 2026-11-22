MANSFIELD, Mass. — The Sharps Mitigation program at the Mansfield Fire Department has been temporarily suspended after a firefighter was stuck by a used needle that had been improperly discarded.

Mansfield Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers wrote in a statement that, “Despite clearly posted rules and precautions, people continue to place loose, used needles directly into the kiosk instead of properly securing them in approved sharps containers.”

Desrosiers wrote that the firefighter is now taking preventative medication and undergoing follow-up testing.

The program will be suspended until the department says it can be operated safely.

Anyone who needs to dispose of needles or sharps can drop them off at the Attleboro Fire stations on 100 Union St. and 1476 West St., and at the Sharon Fire Department at 213 South Main St.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group