Man’s intoxicated Uber ride in Medford leads to gun, drug charges, police say

MEDFORD, Mass. — A Boston man is facing several charges after he allegedly showed a gun while intoxicated during an Uber ride in Medford early Friday morning.

Medford police say they got the call at around 1:40 a.m., but the suspect was already gone when they got to the scene on Rockwell Avenue.

Police say they later found surveillance footage that showed the suspect entering an apartment on Mystic Valley Parkway, and a search warrant was executed. During the search, police say officers found large amounts of drugs, money, and a loaded gun.

Police noted that the serial number had been scratched off the firearm, making it unreadable.

Jalliel Langston, 33, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm, and drug trafficking, among other offenses.

Langston is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Somerville District Court.

