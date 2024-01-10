Manhole explosions damage vehicles, knock out power to Boston apartment buildings

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after at least two manhole explosions damaged vehicles and knocked out power to a pair of apartment buildings in Boston on Wednesday, officials said.

The blasts occurred in the area of St. Stephens Street, prompting a massive emergency response, according to an Eversource spokesperson.

“Our crews are responding to an underground issue involving two manholes,” the utility company said in a statement. “In order to make the area safe and begin repairs, we had to deenergize the line, and two apartment buildings are currently without power.”

Video from the scene showed Boston police officer and Boston firefighters assisting utility crews at the scene. Debris from damaged vehicles was also spotted in the street.

Eversource noted that the substantial rainfall overnight likely factored into the explosions but the exact cause remains under investigation.

Generators are being brought in to help power the buildings while repairs are made, according to Eversource.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area as police have roped off the scene with yellow tape.





There were no reported injuries in the blasts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

