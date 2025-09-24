Manchester woman arrested on DUI charges after wrong-way crash in Concord, NH, police say

CONCORDC — A Manchester woman was arrested on DUI charges after a wrong-way crash in Concord, New Hampshire, on Sunday, police say.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night, New Hampshire State Police started receiving reports of a wrong-way driver on I-93 north by Exit 12 in Concord.

As troopers began to respond, they received word that the alleged car had crashed. Troopers arrived to find that a 2023 red Jeep Wrangler has crashed into a 2011 black Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Jeep, whom police identify as Sandra Ouellette, 57, of Manchester, was arrested on charges of DUI, criminal mischief, and reckless conduct.

Neither driver was injured.

Traffic on I-93 northbound was diverted off at Exit 12 for an hour while the crash scene was investigated and cleared of debris.

Ouellette was released on personal recognizance and will be arraigned in Concord District Court on Friday, October 10, 2025.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group