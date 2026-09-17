Manchester police release person-of-interest photos in hate-symbol vandalism investigation

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police have released photos of a person of interest in connection with a vandalism incident at a downtown business.

Police are investigating after Moka Pot was vandalized with offensive language and hate symbols overnight Wednesday.

New Hampshire business vandalized A wall inside the business vandalized with hate speech.

Officers said they were notified on Wednesday shortly before 7 a.m. of reported vandalism that happened overnight at a downtown business.

Police said several windows had been broken at the Hanover Street business, with offensive language and hate symbols spray-painted on the business.

Investigators said they believe the vandalism happened between midnight and 4 a.m.

Due to the nature of the graffiti, the New Hampshire Department of Justice Civil Rights Unit was notified.

New Hampshire business vandalized A broken window outside of the business.

“This was more than property damage. It was a deliberate act intended to intimidate and instill fear, and we will not tolerate that in Manchester,” says Manchester Police Chief Peter Marr.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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