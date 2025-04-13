Manchester man exposes himself, threatens someone with a gun, then gets arrested

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Manchester Police Department has arrested a man after he reportedly exposed himself and then threatened someone with a gun.

At 12:50 P.M. on Saturday, Manchester police were dispatched to the area of 1111 Willow Street after a caller reported that they were threatened with a gun.

Upon arrival, the officers spoke with the caller, who said that they had witnessed a man exposing himself near a vehicle in a parking lot. The caller then yelled at the man to stop and leave.

The man, then, reached into the car, grabbed a gun, pointed it at the caller, and then tucked it into his waistband and got in his car, and drove away.

Shortly after, another caller also reported the same man had returned and entered a hair salon. Police responded and arrested the man.

Jaime Torres Boden, 47, of Manchester, was arrested and charged with Criminal Threatening with a Deadly Weapon and Indecent Exposure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group