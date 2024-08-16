Manchester man charged with possession of child pornography

MANCHESTER, NH — A Manchester man has been arrested for possessing child pornography.

According to Manchester police, an investigation began in March 2024 into a man who had images of child sex abuse on his devices.

Police were able to identify the suspect as Martin Easton, 47 of Manchester. Police seized Easton’s electronic devices and found multiple sexually explicit images of children.

An arrest warrant was issued and Easton is being charged with 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse images a count of certain uses of computer services prohibited.

Easton turned himself in to the Manchester Police Department on August 7 and he was held on preventative detention.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

