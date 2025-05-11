Police: Nashua man found dead after being swept away, prompting investigation

HUDSON, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police’s Marine Patrol division is currently investigating the death of a man who fell into the water at Beaver Brook in Hudson, N.H.

According to police, around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, authorities were dispatched to Beaver Brook in the area of Sullivan Road after reports came in that a person fishing by the shore had fallen into the water and was missing.

The search prompted a response from the State Police Marine Patrol, along with members of the Hudson Police Department, Hudson Fire Department, Windham Police Department, Windham Fire Department, Pelham Police Department, Pelham Fire Department, Derry Police Department, and Nashua Fire Rescue.

Nearly an hour later, the man, later identified as John Coutu, 65, of Nashua, was found dead.

The New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was requested to respond to the scene.

The victim was not wearing a life jacket when he was found.

State Police Marine Patrol took over the lead for the investigation.

Authorities don’t believe there to be foul play, but all aspects of the incident remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

