Hundreds in Worcester unite for peaceful protest on Mother’s Day following recent ICE arrest

WORCESTER, Mass. — On Sunday afternoon, hundreds of people showed up to Worcester Common on Mother’s Day for a peaceful protest that was organized by Mass 50501, part of a nationwide, grassroots movement.

“I’m out here because a mother was taken in front of her child,” said Shannon Harris, who is a mother.

Many people in Sunday’s crowd were mothers or they attended the demonstration with their moms.

Mass 50501 volunteers said protests like these have been happening everyday since last Thursday’s incident caught on cell phone video.

It shows ICE agents detain and separate a Brazilian mother from her family in a Worcester neighborhood.

The Department of Homeland Security told Fox News the woman was in the country illegally and arrested by police for multiple counts of assault and battery.

The scene became more chaotic when neighbors and community leaders rushed to there. Worcester police officers made two arrests, including a Worcester School Committee Candidate accused of pushing officers.

“Regardless of somebody’s status as a documented person or not, there’s a due process, and there’s a way to treat people with human rights,” explained Laura who attended the protest but didn’t want her last name published.

“What I can do is show support for people on the street that may be affected by these issues that are too scared to speak and may not feel that solidarity otherwise.”

Worcester police are still reviewing evidence from last Thursday’s incident, and they said more charges are possible.

