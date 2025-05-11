Suspect arrested in connection with shooting that left victim with life-threatening injuries

BOSTON — A person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a victim with life-threatening injuries on Saturday night.

Boston police say around 10:43 p.m., officers observed gunfire in the area of 3 Lewis Mall in East Boston.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported by Boston EMS to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

During the preliminary investigation, officers identified and arrested a suspect believed to be involved in the incident at the Maverick Square MBTA Station.

While placing the suspect into custody and during transport, several officers were assaulted.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Boston Police Homicide Detectives responded to the scene and are actively investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

