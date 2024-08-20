Man whose body was pulled from water in Boston identified as former high school football player

BOSTON — Authorities on Tuesday identified the man whose body was pulled from the water near a restaurant in Boston on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a person in the water near 1 Courthouse Way in the city’s Fort Point section just before 7:30 a.m. recovered the body of a 24-year-old Brighton resident in the area of the Barking Crab restaurant, according to the Boston Police Department.

Wedefegerson Desir Wedefegerson Desir (Boston Police)

The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as Wedefegerson Desir, who was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 2 a.m. near the eatery at 88 Sleeper Street.

Desir’s body was ultimately found just feet away from the restaurant. He was reported missing by police on Aug. 14.

The Medford High School football team said Desir was a 2019 graduate who played defensive back for the Mustangs.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Wade Desir,” the team wrote in a Facebook post. “Our thoughts and prayers right now are with his family and friends as well as his former Mustang teammates.”

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed firefighters, EMTs, and police officers working at the scene of the discovery of Desir’s body on Monday morning.

Boston police homicide detectives were called to the area to assist with the investigation.

The facts and circumstances surrounding Desir’s death weren’t immediately clear.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

