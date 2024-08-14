Boston police seek public’s help in search for missing man last seen at Barking Crab restaurant

BOSTON — Boston police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 24-year-old last seen at the Barking Crab over the weekend.

Wedefegerson Desir, of Brighton, was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 2 a.m. at the restaurant at 88 Sleeper St, where he left his belongings.

Desir is described as a black male of Haitian descent, approximately 5′9″ in height, weighs 140lbs, has short hair, and wears glasses.

Desir suffers from mental health issues and does not have his medication, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Desir’s whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or Area C-6 Detectives at 617-343-4328.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group