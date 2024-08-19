Death investigation underway after body pulled from water near Boston restaurant

BOSTON — A death investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the water near a restaurant in Boston on Monday morning, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a person in the water near 1 Courthouse Way just before 7:30 a.m. recovered the body near the Barking Crab restaurant, according to the Boston Police Department.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed firefighters, EMTs, and police officers working at the scene.

Boston police homicide detectives were called to the area to assist with the investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

