Man who wore wig, used pen cameras to film girls in Wrentham Outlets bathrooms gets prison time

WRENTHAM, Mass. — A man who dressed in a wig and women’s clothing while using pen cameras affixed to his shoes to film girls in bathrooms and changing rooms at the Wrentham Outlets was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton handed down a 16-year prison sentence to Jacob Guerrero, 27, of Woodland, California, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts announced.

Guerrero had previously pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a child in 2024 and transporting child pornography in 2025.

According to the Department of Justice, Guerrero staked out the home of the juvenile victim for two weeks, taking notes of times when she and her siblings showered, changed, and went to bed.

On March 17, 2021, he climbed to the top of a garage attached to the 11-year-old victim’s home, stood outside the window, and recorded a video of the victim changing before she went to bed.

Investigators say Guerrero took similar notes of children residing in several other homes in Massachusetts.

Later that year in December, Guerrero was charged with attempting to film minors in bathrooms and changing rooms at the Wrentham Outlets while wearing a wig and attaching pen cameras to his shoes.

“Jacob Guerrero is a deeply disturbed and dangerous man who devised a twisted plan to prey upon children, specifically to abuse and exploit them,” said Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division. “With these hideous crimes, this predator has forfeited his right to walk among us and will be kept behind bars and away from children for quite some time. My sincere thanks to the Wrentham Police Department for their hard work and partnership on this case.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group