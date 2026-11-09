Man taken to the hospital after being found shot in Seabrook, NH

SEABROOK, NH — The Seabrook Police Department announced that a man was taken to the hospital after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say that around 1:15 PM, officers were dispatched to 134 Lafayette Road, also known as the Auto Room, in response to reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Once there, officers and members of the Seabrook Fire Department found the man in the parking lot with a single gunshot wound and immediately began rendering aid to him. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that there is no threat to the public, and that anyone with information contact them at 603-474-5200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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