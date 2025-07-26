Man suffers spinal injuries after jumping off boat near North Shore beach

IPSWICH, Mass. — A young man was flown to the hospital with spinal injuries after police say he jumped off a boat and struck his head near a beach on the North Shore of Massachusetts on Friday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a person who dove off a boat, struck his head, and suffered a serious injury off Crane Estate in Ipswich just after 5 p.m. learned that a man in his 20s was undergoing life-saving care on Steep Hill Beach, Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas and Ipswich Fire Chief Paul Parisi said in a joint news release.

When crews arrived at the beach, they learned that he had suffered acute spinal injuries and called for a Boston MedFlight helicopter, according to Nikas and Parisi.

The helicopter landed on the beach, where firefighters and EMS personnel treated the conscious man, who was then flown to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington for additional care.

Parisi credited Crane Beach personnel with pulling the man from the water and performing life-saving measures that “likely averted a fatality.”

The incident remains under investigation.

