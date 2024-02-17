Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Broctkon.

Brockton Police responded to the 150 block of Oak Street around 9:35 on Friday night to investigate a pedestrian accident.

According to police, a Chevy van was westbound on Oak Street when it struck the man in the road. Brewster Ambulance transported the victim to Good Samaritan Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The man was then airlifted to Boston Medical Center for further treatment.

EMS transported the van driver to the hospital for medical evaluation.

The accident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

