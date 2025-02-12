Man struck, killed while crossing street in Bellingham, police say

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities have identified a man who died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Bellingham on Tuesday night.

An officer on patrol in the area of 40 North Main Street just before 9:45 p.m. discovered a crash involving a pedestrian and a motorist, according to the Bellingham Police Department.

Police said the officer immediately began life-saving measures on the victim, 57-year-old Bellingham resident Craig Spencer. Spencer was taken to a nearby hospital and airlifted to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

“Based on the initial investigation the victim attempted to cross the road and stepped into oncoming traffic,” police noted in a statement.

The driver of the vehicle involved, a 21-year-old woman, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

“There is no indication that the operator was under the influence, and it is not believed that their speed was excessive,” police added.

The Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council is assisting Bellingham police with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

