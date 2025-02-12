Man airlifted to trauma center after being stuck by vehicle in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Mass — A man has been airlifted to a trauma center after being struck by a car in Bellingham on Tuesday night.

According to police, around 9:42 p.m., an officer on patrol came upon an accident near 40 North Main Street.

The victim believed to be a 57-year-old male from the Bellingham area, was reportedly struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street.

Bellingham Police Officer Dulchinos began life-saving measures before other officers and Bellingham Fire Department paramedics arrived on the scene.

The victim was initially transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to a trauma center. His condition remains unknown at this time.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No additional details are available as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group